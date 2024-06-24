EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

24.06.2024 15:44:30

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 – 5. Interim announcement
24.06.2024 / 15:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 5. Interim announcement

  Nassau/Germany, 24 June 2024 – In the period from 17 June 2024 up to and including 21 June 2024, a number of 8.489 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date 
 		 Trading platform Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (€)
 
17.06.2024 Xetra 1,154 16.8717
17.06.2024 Tradegate Exchange 300 16.8500
18.06.2024 Xetra 1,131 17.1500
18.06.2024 Tradegate Exchange 716 17.0291
19.06.2024 Xetra 1,080 16.7500
19.06.2024 Tradegate Exchange 708 16.7500
20.06.2024 Xetra 1,021 16.3000
20.06.2024 Tradegate Exchange 677 16.3000
21.06.2024 Xetra 1,032 16.1000
21.06.2024 Tradegate Exchange 670 16.2500

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 21 June 2024 amounts to a number of 32,471 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

  

Contact

Leifheit AG
56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com


Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
