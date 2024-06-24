EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 – 5. Interim announcement

24.06.2024

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 5. Interim announcement

Nassau/Germany, 24 June 2024 – In the period from 17 June 2024 up to and including 21 June 2024, a number of 8.489 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Trading platform Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (€)

17.06.2024 Xetra 1,154 16.8717 17.06.2024 Tradegate Exchange 300 16.8500 18.06.2024 Xetra 1,131 17.1500 18.06.2024 Tradegate Exchange 716 17.0291 19.06.2024 Xetra 1,080 16.7500 19.06.2024 Tradegate Exchange 708 16.7500 20.06.2024 Xetra 1,021 16.3000 20.06.2024 Tradegate Exchange 677 16.3000 21.06.2024 Xetra 1,032 16.1000 21.06.2024 Tradegate Exchange 670 16.2500

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 21 June 2024 amounts to a number of 32,471 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

Contact

Leifheit AG

56377 Nassau

ir@leifheit.com