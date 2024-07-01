EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 – 6. Interim announcement

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



01.07.2024 / 14:49 CET/CEST

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 6. Interim announcement

Nassau/Germany, 1 July 2024 – In the period from 24 June 2024 up to and including 28 June 2024, a number of 6.455 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Trading platform Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted

average price (€)

24.06.2024 Xetra 976 15.8000 24.06.2024 Tradegate Exchange 693 15.9045 25.06.2024 Xetra 948 16.3120 25.06.2024 Tradegate Exchange 600 16.1500 26.06.2024 Xetra 934 16.5000 26.06.2024 Tradegate Exchange 628 16.3000 27.06.2024 Tradegate Exchange 593 16.3977 27.06.2024 Xetra 520 16.4173 28.06.2024 Tradegate Exchange 563 16.7500

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 28 June 2024 amounts to a number of 38,926 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

Contact

Leifheit AG

56377 Nassau

ir@leifheit.com