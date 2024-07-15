EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 – 8. interim announcement

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



15.07.2024 / 15:48 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 8. Interim announcement



Nassau/Germany, 15 July 2024 – In the period from 08 July 2024 up to and including 12 July 2024, a number of 5,388 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Trading platform Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted

average price (€)

08.07.2024 Xetra 576 17.2641 08.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 608 17.4738 09.07.2024 Xetra 560 17.3500 09.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 642 17.3500 10.07.2024 Xetra 525 17.0000 11.07.2024 Xetra 579 17.0500 11.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 658 17.1000 12.07.2024 Xetra 578 16.7000 12.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 662 16.7500

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 12 July 2024 amounts to a number of 48,986 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

Contact

Leifheit AG

56377 Nassau

ir@leifheit.com