EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback program 2024 – 9. interim announcement
22.07.2024
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 9. Interim announcement

  
Nassau/Germany, 22 July 2024 – In the period from 15 July 2024 up to and including 19 July 2024, a number of 7,642 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date 
 		 Trading platform Aggregated volume
(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted
average price (€)
 
15.07.2024 Xetra 562 16.9000
15.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 689 16.9000
16.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 808 16.7500
16.07.2024 Xetra 760 16.7000
17.07.2024 Xetra 766 16.5500
17.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 834 16.5500
18.07.2024 Xetra 780 16.3000
18.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 866 16.4538
19.07.2024 Xetra 744 16.3000
19.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 833 16.4000

 

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 19 July 2024 amounts to a number of 56,628 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

  

Contact

Leifheit AG
56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com


Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
