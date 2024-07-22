EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 – 9. interim announcement

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 9. Interim announcement



Nassau/Germany, 22 July 2024 – In the period from 15 July 2024 up to and including 19 July 2024, a number of 7,642 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Trading platform Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted

average price (€)

15.07.2024 Xetra 562 16.9000 15.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 689 16.9000 16.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 808 16.7500 16.07.2024 Xetra 760 16.7000 17.07.2024 Xetra 766 16.5500 17.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 834 16.5500 18.07.2024 Xetra 780 16.3000 18.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 866 16.4538 19.07.2024 Xetra 744 16.3000 19.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 833 16.4000

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 19 July 2024 amounts to a number of 56,628 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

Contact

Leifheit AG

56377 Nassau

ir@leifheit.com