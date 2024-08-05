EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 – 11. Interim announcement

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



05.08.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052





Share buyback program 2024 – 11. Interim announcement

Nassau/Germany, 05 August 2024 – In the period from 29 July 2024 up to and including 02 August 2024, a number of 8,869 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Trading platform Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (€)

29.07.2024 Xetra 824 17.5271 29.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 889 17.5500 30.07.2024 Xetra 834 17.6000 30.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 953 17.5944 31.07.2024 Xetra 845 17.3935 31.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 984 17.4500 01.08.2024 Xetra 835 17.4368 01.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 949 17.3000 02.08.2024 Xetra 816 17.2500 02.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 940 17.0000

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 02 August 2024 amounts to a number of 71,461 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

Contact

Leifheit AG

56377 Nassau

ir@leifheit.com