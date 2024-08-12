EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 – 12. Interim announcement

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 12. Interim announcement

Nassau/Germany, 12 August 2024 – In the period from 5 August 2024 up to and including 9 August 2024, a number of 7,661 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Trading platform Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted

average price (€)

05.08.2024 Xetra 848 16.1500 06.08.2024 Xetra 865 15.6604 06.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 320 15.6500 07.08.2024 Xetra 861 16.1129 07.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 1,000 16.0500 08.08.2024 Xetra 871 16.9000 08.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 1,015 16.8000 09.08.2024 Xetra 863 17.2488 09.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 1,018 17.1797

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 9 August 2024 amounts to a number of 79,122 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

