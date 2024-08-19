EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 – 13. interim announcement

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 13. Interim announcement

Nassau/Germany, 19 August 2024 – In the period from 12 August 2024 up to and including 16 August 2024, a number of 8,449 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Trading platform Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted

average price (€)

12.08.2024 Xetra 887 17.0729 12.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 1,003 17.3632 13.08.2024 Xetra 704 17.5000 13.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 959 17.4395 14.08.2024 Xetra 704 17.7000 14.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 950 17.6847 15.08.2024 Xetra 692 17.7270 15.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 915 17.7000 16.08.2024 Xetra 713 17.6000 16.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 922 17.6500

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 16 August 2024 amounts to a number of 87,571 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

