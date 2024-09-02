EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 – 15. Interim announcement

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



02.09.2024 / 11:47 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 15. Interim announcement

Nassau/Germany, 02 September 2024 – In the period from 26 August 2024 up to and including 30 August 2024, a number of 9,979 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Trading platform Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (€)

26.08.2024 Xetra 724 17.8496 26.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 1,006 18.0500 27.08.2024 Xetra 776 18.1000 27.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 1,039 18.0346 28.08.2024 Xetra 809 18.0978 28.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 1,071 18.0552 29.08.2024 Xetra 813 17.9500 29.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 1,042 18.1000 30.08.2024 Xetra 1,020 17.7500 30.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 1,679 17.8660

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 30 August 2024 amounts to a number of 105,777 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

Contact

Leifheit AG

56377 Nassau

ir@leifheit.com