EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 15. Interim announcement

  

Nassau/Germany, 02 September 2024 – In the period from 26 August 2024 up to and including 30 August 2024, a number of 9,979 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date 
 		 Trading platform Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (€)
 
26.08.2024 Xetra 724 17.8496
26.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 1,006 18.0500
27.08.2024 Xetra 776 18.1000
27.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 1,039 18.0346
28.08.2024 Xetra 809 18.0978
28.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 1,071 18.0552
29.08.2024 Xetra 813 17.9500
29.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 1,042 18.1000
30.08.2024 Xetra 1,020 17.7500
30.08.2024 Tradegate Exchange 1,679 17.8660

 

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 30 August 2024 amounts to a number of 105,777 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

  

Contact

Leifheit AG
56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com


Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
