EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 – 16. Interim announcement

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



09.09.2024 / 10:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 16. Interim announcement

Nassau/Germany, 09 September 2024 – In the period from 02 September 2024 up to and including 06 September 2024, a number of 9,193 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Trading platform Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (€)

02.09.2024 Xetra 838 17.8000 02.09.2024 Tradegate Exchange 988 17.9742 03.09.2024 Xetra 868 18.0000 03.09.2024 Tradegate Exchange 975 18.2213 04.09.2024 Xetra 850 18.0158 04.09.2024 Tradegate Exchange 961 18.0000 05.09.2024 Xetra 861 18.0000 05.09.2024 Tradegate Exchange 1,021 18.1500 06.09.2024 Xetra 832 17.8000 06.09.2024 Tradegate Exchange 999 17.9500

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 06 September 2024 amounts to a number of 114,970 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

Contact

Leifheit AG

56377 Nassau

ir@leifheit.com