09.09.2024 10:35:31
EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share buyback program 2024 – 16. Interim announcement
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share buyback program 2024 – 16. Interim announcement
Nassau/Germany, 09 September 2024 – In the period from 02 September 2024 up to and including 06 September 2024, a number of 9,193 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 06 September 2024 amounts to a number of 114,970 shares.
The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.
Leifheit AG
09.09.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße 1
|56377 Nassau
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1984295 09.09.2024 CET/CEST
