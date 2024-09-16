EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 - 17. Interim announcement

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



16.09.2024 / 17:21 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 17. Interim announcement

Nassau/Germany, 16 September 2024 – In the period from 9 September 2024 up to and including 13 September 2024, a number of 7,712 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Trading platform Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted

average price (€)

09.09.2024 Xetra 717 18.0000 09.09.2024 Tradegate Exchange 760 18.0500 10.09.2024 Tradegate Exchange 952 18.2622 10.09.2024 Xetra 820 18.0671 11.09.2024 Tradegate Exchange 961 17.9000 11.09.2024 Xetra 678 17.7500 12.09.2024 Xetra 799 18.0000 12.09.2024 Tradegate Exchange 954 17.8593 13.09.2024 Xetra 791 17.7500 13.09.2024 Tradegate Exchange 280 17.9000

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 13 September 2024 amounts to a number of 122,682 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

Contact

Leifheit AG

56377 Nassau

ir@leifheit.com