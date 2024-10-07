Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
07.10.2024 15:36:07

EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 - 20. Interim announcement
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

07.10.2024 / 15:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 20. Interim announcement

  

Nassau/Germany, 07 October 2024 – In the period from 30 September 2024 up to and including 04 October 2024, a number of 4,983 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date 
 		 Trading platform Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (€)
 
30.09.2024 Xetra 33 17.9500
30.09.2024 Tradegate Exchange 669 17.8715
01.10.2024 Xetra 497 18.0000
01.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 619 17.9953
02.10.2024 Xetra 505 17.7751
02.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 611 17.8404
03.10.2024 Xetra 486 18.0000
03.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 547 17.9969
04.10.2024 Xetra 480 17.9000
04.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 536 18.0000

 

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 04 October 2024 amounts to a number of 141,105 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

  

Contact

Leifheit AG
56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com


07.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2003515  07.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2003515&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LEIFHEIT AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu LEIFHEIT AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

LEIFHEIT AG 17,55 0,57% LEIFHEIT AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX um Nulllinie -- Shanghai Composite fällt letztlich tief
Der heimische und der deutsche aktienmarkt zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte unentschlossen. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen sind am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen