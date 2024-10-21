EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 – 22. Interim announcement

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



21.10.2024 / 11:17 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 22. Interim announcement

Nassau/Germany, 21 October 2024 – In the period from 14 October 2024 up to and including 18 October 2024, a number of 4,186 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Trading platform Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (€)

14.10.2024 Xetra 425 17.0000 14.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 523 17.1874 15.10.2024 Xetra 37 17.0000 15.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 519 17.2000 16.10.2024 Xetra 348 17.1000 16.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 525 17.1000 17.10.2024 Xetra 331 17.0000 17.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 538 16.9000 18.10.2024 Xetra 382 16.8000 18.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 558 16.9500

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 18 October 2024 amounts to a number of 149,859 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

Contact

Leifheit AG

56377 Nassau

ir@leifheit.com