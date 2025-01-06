EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

06.01.2025 15:52:09

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 – 32. Interim announcement
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

06.01.2025 / 15:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
 

Share buyback program 2024 – 32. Interim announcement  

Nassau/Germany, 06 January 2025 – In the period from 02 January 2025 up to and including 03 January 2025, a number of 2,744 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 and the extension of which was disclosed on 11 December 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date 
 		 Trading platform Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (€)
 
02.01.2025 Xetra 978 16.2000
02.01.2025 Tradegate Exchange 545 16.0848
03.01.2025 Xetra 731 16.2500
03.01.2025 Tradegate Exchange 490 16.2500

 

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 03 January 2025 amounts to a number of 205,105 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

  

Contact

Leifheit AG
56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com


Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
