EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

07.04.2025 / 13:37 CET/CEST

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Share buyback program 2024 – 45. Interim announcement

Nassau/Germany, 07 April 2025 – In the period from 31 March 2025 up to and including 04 April 2025, a number of 15,358 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 and the extension of which was disclosed on 11 December 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Trading platform Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (€)

31.03.2025 Xetra 1,581 18.0000 31.03.2025 Tradegate Exchange 1,458 17.9500 01.04.2025 Xetra 1,585 18.1000 01.04.2025 Tradegate Exchange 1,366 18.1500 02.04.2025 Xetra 1,699 17.9777 02.04.2025 Tradegate Exchange 1,418 18.0000 03.04.2025 Xetra 1,726 17.5000 03.04.2025 Tradegate Exchange 1,394 17.6807 04.04.2025 Xetra 1,725 17.3500 04.04.2025 Tradegate Exchange 1,406 17.3500

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 04 April 2025 amounts to a number of 327,791 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

