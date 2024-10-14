|
EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
Announcement of implementation of buyback programme
Essen, 14 October 2024, RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - Buyback programme
On 7 October 2024, RWE Aktiengesellschaft began the share buyback initiated by announcement on 14 August 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In the period from 7 October 2024 to 11 October 2024 a total of 75,500 shares (ISIN DE0007037129), corresponding to 0.01015% of the share capital, were repurchased. Treasury shares were acquired for a total price of EUR 2,376,110.33 (excluding incidental costs).
The sole purpose of acquiring the shares was to fulfil obligations arising from an employee share programme within the meaning of Art. 5 para. 2 lit. c of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.
The buyback was carried out via XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the management of a credit institution, which made its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of RWE Aktiengesellschaft.
In the period from 7 October 2024 to 11 October 2024, the total number of shares bought back, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows per day:
Date: 7 October 2024
Total number of shares repurchased: 15,100
Weighted average share price (EUR): 31.6645
Aggregate volume (EUR): 478,133.95
Date: 8 October 2024
Total number of shares repurchased: 15,100
Weighted average share price (EUR): 31.3965
Aggregate volume (EUR): 474,087.15
Date: 9 October 2024
Total number of shares repurchased: 15,100
Weighted average share price (EUR): 31.3559
Aggregate volume (EUR): 473,474.09
Date: 10 October 2024
Total number of shares repurchased: 15,100
Weighted average share price (EUR): 31.3334
Aggregate volume (EUR): 473,134.34
Date: 11 October 2024
Total number of shares repurchased: 15,100
Weighted average share price (EUR): 31.6080
Aggregate volume (EUR): 477,280.80
The individual transactions carried out within one day are published at www.rwe.com
Essen, October 2024
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
