EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

31.10.2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 11th interim notification

Walldorf, October 31, 2023

In the time period from October 20, 2023 until and including October 27, 2023, a number of 10,000 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2023-10-23 2,000 123.47 246,930.00 2023-10-24 2,000 125.20 250,404.80 2023-10-25 2,000 125.09 250,182.20 2023-10-26 2,000 124.88 249,767.80 2023-10-27 2,000 125.14 250,284.80 Total 10,000 124.76 1,247,569.60



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including October 27, 2023 amounts to 7,499,419 shares.



