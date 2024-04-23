EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

23.04.2024 / 17:10 CET/CEST

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 8th interim notification

Walldorf, April 23, 2024

In the time period from April 15, 2024 until and including April 19, 2024, a number of 407,551 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2024-04-15 8,222 172.47 1,418,082.87 2024-04-16 66,849 170.06 11,368,381.05 2024-04-17 10,000 169.90 1,698,953.00 2024-04-18 125,000 168.72 21,090,062.50 2024-04-19 197,480 166.84 32,946,654.79 Total 407,551 169.60 68,522,134.21



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including April 19, 2024 amounts to 3,645,412 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board