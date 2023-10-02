EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG / Share buyback

TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information



02.10.2023 / 16:57 CET/CEST

Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 52nd Interim Report Stuttgart, Germany, October 2, 2023. In the period from September 25, 2023 until and including September 29, 2023 a number of 5,438 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The prolongation of the share buyback program was disclosed on June 27, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Day of repurchase Aggregated volume

in shares Volume-weighted average share price

in EUR September 25, 2023 852 13.5781 September 26, 2023 1,015 13.2216 September 27, 2023 1,230 12.2946 September 28, 2023 1,351 12.2464 September 29, 2023 990 12.6342

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG ( The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG ( https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/ ). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including September 29, 2023, amounts to 726,811 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG. Contact:

Benjamin Bühler

Head of Investor Relations

Presselstr. 12

70191 Stuttgart

Germany

+49 711 3465 8223

investor@takkt.de

