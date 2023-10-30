EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG / Share buyback

TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information



30.10.2023 / 16:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

56th Interim Report

Stuttgart, Germany, October 30, 2023. In the period from October 23, 2023 until and including October 27, 2023 a number of 11,507 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The prolongation of the share buyback program was disclosed on June 27, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume

in shares Volume-weighted average share price

in EUR October 23, 2023 2,453 12.0342 October 24, 2023 2,610 12.2672 October 25, 2023 1,577 12.1087 October 26, 2023 2,441 12.0300 October 27, 2023 2,426 12.3683

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including October 27, 2023, amounts to 762,212 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.