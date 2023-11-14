EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

14.11.2023 13:40:08

Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

 

58th Interim Report

 

Stuttgart, Germany, November 14, 2023. In the period from November 06, 2023 until and including November 10, 2023 a number of 10,880 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The prolongation of the share buyback program was disclosed on June 27, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted average share price
in EUR
November 06, 2023 2,309 12.4527
November 07, 2023 2,285 12.4990
November 08, 2023 2,302 12.7286
November 09, 2023 2,328 12.8482
November 10, 2023 1,656 12.7898

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including November 10, 2023, amounts to 783,496 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.

 

Contact:
Benjamin Bühler
Head of Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
+49 711 3465 8223
investor@takkt.de

 


14.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.takkt.de

 
