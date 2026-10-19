Westwing Aktie
WKN DE: A2N4H0 / ISIN: DE000A2N4H07
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19.10.2026 14:17:31
EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 1. Interim Announcement
In the period from 12 October 2026 up to and including 16 October 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 29,436 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 8 October 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 12 October 2026.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 12 October 2026 up to and including 16 October 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 12 October 2026 up to and including 16 October 2026 thus amounts to 29,436 shares.
The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at
https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026_ii.
Munich, 19 October 2026
Westwing Group SE
The Management Board
19.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group SE
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|LEI Code:
|529900BN8B4KAHILIX84
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2418126 19.10.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Westwing AG
|
14:17
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
14:17
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
08.10.26
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of capital market information (EQS Group)
|
08.10.26
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
08.10.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Westwing Group SE: Westwing Approves Share Buyback (EQS Group)
|
08.10.26
|EQS-Adhoc: Westwing Group SE: Westwing beschließt Aktienrückkauf (EQS Group)
|
08.09.26
|EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Christoph Barchewitz, Kauf (EQS Group)
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08.09.26
|EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Christoph Barchewitz, buy (EQS Group)
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|13,20
|0,76%
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