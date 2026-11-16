Westwing Aktie

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WKN DE: A2N4H0 / ISIN: DE000A2N4H07

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16.11.2026 14:06:41

EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 5. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

16.11.2026 / 14:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 9 November 2026 up to and including 13 November 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 28,300 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 8 October 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 12 October 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 9 November 2026 up to and including 13 November 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
9 November 2026 5,600 13.0889
10 November 2026 5,700 13.7227
11 November 2026 5,800 13.8667
12 November 2026 5,500 13.8200
13 November 2026 5,700 13.8579
In total 28,300 13.6729

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 12 October 2026 up to and including 13 November 2026 thus amounts to 131,901 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at

https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026_ii.

Munich, 16 November 2026

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board


16.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com
LEI Code: 529900BN8B4KAHILIX84

 
End of News EQS News Service

2435854  16.11.2026 CET/CEST

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