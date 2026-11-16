EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 5. Interim Announcement

Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information



16.11.2026 / 14:06 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from 9 November 2026 up to and including 13 November 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 28,300 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 8 October 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 12 October 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 9 November 2026 up to and including 13 November 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 9 November 2026 5,600 13.0889 10 November 2026 5,700 13.7227 11 November 2026 5,800 13.8667 12 November 2026 5,500 13.8200 13 November 2026 5,700 13.8579 In total 28,300 13.6729

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 12 October 2026 up to and including 13 November 2026 thus amounts to 131,901 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at

https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026_ii.

Munich, 16 November 2026

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board