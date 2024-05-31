EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Christoph Glingener, Acquisition of 1,105 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 1,906 Restricted Stock Units (granted May 24, ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.05.2024 / 18:51 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Christoph Last name(s): Glingener





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Chief Technology Officer





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: US00486H1059





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 1,105 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 1,906 Restricted Stock Units (granted May 24, 2023) pursuant to the 2020 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 801 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



5.27 USD 5823.35 USD





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



5.27 USD 5823.35 USD





e) Date of the transaction

24/05/2024; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





