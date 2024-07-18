EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Thomas R. Stanton, Acquisition of 111,312 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 153,218 Restricted Stock Units (granted July 13, ...

18.07.2024 14:39:41

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.07.2024 / 14:39 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

First name: Thomas R.
Last name(s): Stanton

2. Reason for the notification

Position: Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

ISIN: US00486H1059

Acquisition of 111,312 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 153,218 Restricted Stock Units (granted July 13, 2022) pursuant to the 2020 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 41,906 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.

5.78 USD 643383.36 USD

5.78 USD 643383.36 USD

13/07/2024; UTC−5

Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
