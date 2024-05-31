31.05.2024 18:57:31

EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Ulrich Dopfer, Acquisition of 1,280 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 2,233 Restricted Stock Units (granted May 24, 2023) ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.05.2024 / 18:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Dopfer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 1,280 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 2,233 Restricted Stock Units (granted May 24, 2023) pursuant to the 2020 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 953 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were withheld by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the taxes.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
5.27 USD 6745.60 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.27 USD 6745.60 USD

e) Date of the transaction
24/05/2024; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


31.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




92037  31.05.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1915801&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ADTRAN Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten

Gewinne in Frankfurt: Das macht der SDAX aktuell

SDAX aktuell Für den SDAX geht es am vierten Tag der Woche aufwärts.

18:57
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Ulrich Dopfer, Acquisition of 1,280 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 2,233 Restricted Stock Units (granted May 24, 2023) ... (EQS Group)
18:57
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Ulrich Dopfer, Erwerb von 1.280 Aktien der ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) aufgrund des Vestings einer Gesamtzahl von 2.233 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) ... (EQS Group)
18:51
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Christoph Glingener, Acquisition of 1,105 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the vesting of 1,906 Restricted Stock Units (granted May 24, ... (EQS Group)
18:51
 EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Christoph Glingener, Erwerb von 1.105 Aktien der ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) aufgrund des Vestings einer Gesamtzahl von 1.906 Restricted Stock Units ... (EQS Group)
18:46
 EQS-NVR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
18:46
 EQS-NVR: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
30.05.24
 NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert ADTRAN-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem ADTRAN-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
30.05.24
 Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX zeigt sich zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)