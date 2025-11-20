Alexanderwerk Aktie

Alexanderwerk für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A37FTW / ISIN: DE000A37FTW0

20.11.2025 13:17:24

EQS-DD: Alexanderwerk AG: Bekim Bunjaku, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.11.2025 / 13:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Bekim
Last name(s): Bunjaku

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Alexanderwerk AG

b) LEI
391200H7N189TNDPOZ27 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A37FTW0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.65 EUR 51,861.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.65 EUR 51,861.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Alexanderwerk AG
Kippdorfstraße 6 - 24
42857 Remscheid
Germany
Internet: www.alexanderwerk.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101954  20.11.2025 CET/CEST





