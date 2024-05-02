EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

|
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.05.2024 / 17:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
Nikolaos Lykos
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
Chairman of the Management Board of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|b)
|LEI
|
529900QI445M00DK4407
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
ordinary bearer shares of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|
|Identification code
|AT0000A325L0
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|
disposal
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|6,00 EUR
|2.200.000 units
|d)
|Aggregated Information
|Price
|Aggregated Volume
|13 200 000,00 EUR
|2.200.000 units
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|
2024-04-30 UTC+2
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|ATHENS EXCHANGE (ASEX)
02.05.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
|
|Lamezanstraße 4-8
|
|1230 Vienna
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.austriacard.com/
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
91265 02.05.2024 CET/CEST