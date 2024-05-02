Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
02.05.2024 17:56:48

EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them




AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.05.2024 / 17:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name  
Nikolaos Lykos
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  
Chairman of the Management Board of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
b) Initial notification/ Amendment  
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  
AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
b) LEI  
529900QI445M00DK4407
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  
 
ordinary bearer shares of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
  Identification code AT0000A325L0
b) Nature of the transaction  
 
disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
6,00 EUR 2.200.000 units
d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume
13 200 000,00   EUR 2.200.000 units
e) Date of the transaction  
2024-04-30 UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction ATHENS EXCHANGE (ASEX)

 


02.05.2024 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG
Lamezanstraße 4-8
1230 Vienna
Austria
Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/



 
