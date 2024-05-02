EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.05.2024 / 17:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name

Nikolaos Lykos 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chairman of the Management Board of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG b) Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG b) LEI

529900QI445M00DK4407 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



ordinary bearer shares of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Identification code AT0000A325L0 b) Nature of the transaction



disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 6,00 EUR 2.200.000 units d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume 13 200 000,00 EUR 2.200.000 units e) Date of the transaction

2024-04-30 UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction ATHENS EXCHANGE (ASEX)

02.05.2024 CET/CEST





