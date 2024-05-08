08.05.2024 11:19:57

EQS-DD: CLIQ Digital AG: Bernardus Bos, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.05.2024 / 11:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Bernardus
Last name(s): Bos

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Cliq Digital AG

b) LEI
5299000KAU5HBSUPV421 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A35JS40

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.82 EUR 7820.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.8200 EUR 7820.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


08.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG
Grünstraße 8
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




91347  08.05.2024 CET/CEST



