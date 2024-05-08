|
08.05.2024 11:19:57
EQS-DD: CLIQ Digital AG: Bernardus Bos, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
08.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cliq Digital AG
|Grünstraße 8
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cliqdigital.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
91347 08.05.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cliq Digital AGmehr Nachrichten
|
08.05.24
|EQS-DD: CLIQ Digital AG: Bernardus Bos, buy (EQS Group)
|
08.05.24
|EQS-DD: CLIQ Digital AG: Bernardus Bos, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08.05.24
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital Reports First Quarter 2024 Results (EQS Group)
|
08.05.24
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital berichtet über die Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2024 (EQS Group)
|
06.05.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital AG: Anpassung des Ausblicks für 2024 auf Basis der vorläufigen Q1-Finanzzahlen (EQS Group)
|
06.05.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital AG: Outlook for 2024 revised based on preliminary Q1 financials (EQS Group)
|
06.05.24
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG: Anpassung des Ausblicks für 2024 auf Basis der vorläufigen Q1-Finanzzahlen (EQS Group)
|
06.05.24
|EQS-News: CLIQ Digital AG: Outlook for 2024 revised based on preliminary Q1 financials (EQS Group)