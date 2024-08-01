+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
01.08.2024 08:30:19

EQS-DD: DATAGROUP SE: Dr. Sabine Laukemann, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.08.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Sabine
Last name(s): Laukemann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DATAGROUP SE

b) LEI
391200NEYPQM7LC12H89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
42.40 EUR 34471.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
42.4000 EUR 34471.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Internet: www.datagroup.de



 
