Douglas Aktie

Douglas für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: BEAU7Y / ISIN: DE000BEAU7Y1

27.03.2025 08:39:06

EQS-DD: Douglas AG: Dr. Henning Kreke, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.03.2025 / 08:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Henning
Last name(s): Kreke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Douglas AG

b) LEI
529900RLJJSL6ZU4P947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BEAU7Y1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
11.30 EUR 437739.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
11.30 EUR 437739.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/03/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


27.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com










Language: English
Company: Douglas AG
Luise-Rainer-Str. 7-11
40235 Düsseldorf
Germany



 
End of News EQS News Service




97684  27.03.2025 CET/CEST





Aktien in diesem Artikel

Douglas 10,56 0,19%

