19.04.2024 14:21:51

EQS-DD: EuroTeleSites AG: Lars Mosdorf, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.04.2024 / 14:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Lars
Last name(s): Mosdorf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
EuroTeleSites AG

b) LEI
5299007TJV9W1OY91Y28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT000000ETS9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








































Price(s) Volume(s)
3.51 EUR 900.0 Units
3.51 EUR 900.0 Units
3.51 EUR 900.0 Units
3.51 EUR 900.0 Units
3.51 EUR 900.0 Units
3.55 EUR 689.0 Units
3.55 EUR 758.0 Units
3.55 EUR 210.0 Units
3.55 EUR 337.0 Units
3.55 EUR 373.0 Units
3.55 EUR 830.0 Units
3.55 EUR 900.0 Units
3.55 EUR 419.0 Units
3.55 EUR 1452.0 Units
3.55 EUR 419.0 Units
3.55 EUR 132.0 Units
3.55 EUR 30.0 Units
3.55 EUR 830.0 Units
3.55 EUR 830.0 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.5358 EUR 12709.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
17/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


19.04.2024 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: EuroTeleSites AG
Lassallestraße 9
1020 Wien
Austria
Internet: eurotelesites.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




91103  19.04.2024 CET/CEST



