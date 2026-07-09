FIT GROUP Aktie
WKN DE: A426PD / ISIN: DE000A426PD9
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09.07.2026 11:57:42
EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, sell
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
09.07.2026 CET/CEST
105994 09.07.2026 CET/CEST
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11:57
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, Verkauf (EQS Group)
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11:57
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07.07.26
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, sell (EQS Group)
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07.07.26
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, Verkauf (EQS Group)
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07.07.26
|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, Verkauf (EQS Group)
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|EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, Verkauf (EQS Group)
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