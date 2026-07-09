FIT GROUP Aktie

FIT GROUP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A426PD / ISIN: DE000A426PD9

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09.07.2026 11:57:42

EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.07.2026 / 11:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dilxwax
Last name(s): Acar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FIT GROUP AG

b) LEI
98450084A0C604AU5255 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A426PD9

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
16.36 EUR 3,000 Units
17 EUR 575 Units
16.60 EUR 2,000 Units
16.46 EUR 710 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
16.5062 EUR 6,285.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
07/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Wiener Börse
MIC: XWBO


09.07.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News





105994  09.07.2026 CET/CEST





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