10.03.2026 08:20:09

EQS-DD: Heidelberg Pharma AG: Dr. Birgit Kudlek, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.03.2026 / 08:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Birgit
Last name(s): Kudlek

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Heidelberg Pharma AG

b) LEI
391200E09XYBYITR1W32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11QVV0

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.12 EUR 3,120.00 EUR
3.13 EUR 3,130.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.1250 EUR 6,250.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


10.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103578  10.03.2026 CET/CEST





