|
21.11.2023 10:05:05
EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Gottfried Greschner, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
21.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
87419 21.11.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu init innovation in traffic systems SEmehr Nachrichten
|
09:49
|EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Gottfried Greschner, buy (EQS Group)
|
09:49
|EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Gottfried Greschner, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
21.11.23
|EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Gottfried Greschner, buy (EQS Group)
|
21.11.23
|EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Gottfried Greschner, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
20.11.23
|EQS-News: Stand des Aktienrückkaufes vom 13. bis 17. November 2023 (EQS Group)
|
20.11.23
|EQS-News: Status of the share buyback: 13 November to 17 November 2023 (EQS Group)
|
16.11.23
|EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Gottfried Greschner, buy (EQS Group)
|
16.11.23
|EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Gottfried Greschner, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu init innovation in traffic systems SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|30,80
|0,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen und Japan im Feiertag: ATX leicht im Plus -- DAX überspringt zeitweise 16.000er Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schließen etwas fester
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex kann hingegen zugewinnen. Die Wall Street bleibt am Donnerstag aufgrund des Feiertags "Thanksgiving" geschlossen. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten am Donnerstag im Verlauf höher.