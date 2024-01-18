18.01.2024 13:49:47

EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Felix Greschner, Transfer of 2,500 shares by way of gift




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.01.2024 / 13:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Felix
Last name(s): Greschner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Greschner
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction


Transfer of 2,500 shares by way of gift

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com



 
