EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Johannes Greschner, Transfer of 2,500 shares by way of gift



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.01.2024 / 13:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Johannes Last name(s): Greschner





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Jürgen Last name(s): Greschner Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI

391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005759807





b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of 2,500 shares by way of gift





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0 EUR 0 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0 EUR 0 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

16/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

18.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





