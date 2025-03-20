20.03.2025 14:52:59

EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Martin Timmann, Managing Director bonus




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.03.2025 / 14:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Timmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction


Managing Director bonus

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
37.7000 EUR 16965.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
37.7000 EUR 16965.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/03/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


20.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




97596  20.03.2025 CET/CEST





