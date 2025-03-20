|
20.03.2025 14:52:59
EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Martin Timmann, Managing Director bonus
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
20.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
97596 20.03.2025 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|39,00
|-5,11%
