learnd Aktie

learnd für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CS4Z / ISIN: LU2358378979

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
21.11.2025 12:21:06

EQS-DD: learnd SE: Gisbert Rühl, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.11.2025 / 12:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gisbert
Last name(s): Rühl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
learnd SE

b) LEI
391200CLINOY60KP3T33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: LU2358378979

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.93 EUR 18,600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.9300 EUR 18,600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/09/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


21.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: learnd SE
9, rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://learnd.co.uk/



 
End of News EQS News Service




101972  21.11.2025 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu learnd SE Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten