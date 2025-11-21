learnd Aktie
WKN DE: A3CS4Z / ISIN: LU2358378979
|
21.11.2025 12:21:08
EQS-DD: learnd SE: Stefan Spang, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
21.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|learnd SE
|9, rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|https://learnd.co.uk/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
101974 21.11.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu learnd SE Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
12:21
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Stefan Spang, buy (EQS Group)
|
12:21
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Stefan Spang, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
12:21
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Gisbert Rühl, buy (EQS Group)
|
12:21
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Gisbert Rühl, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
13.11.25
|EQS-NVR: learnd SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
13.11.25
|EQS-NVR: learnd SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
09.10.25
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Herr Gisbert Rühl, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09.10.25
|EQS-DD: learnd SE: Herr Gisbert Rühl, buy (EQS Group)