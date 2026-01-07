learnd Aktie

learnd für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CS4Z / ISIN: LU2358378979

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.01.2026 15:35:12

EQS-DD: learnd SE: Gisbert Rühl, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.01.2026 / 15:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gisbert
Last name(s): Rühl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
learnd SE

b) LEI
391200CLINOY60KP3T33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: LU2358378979

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.94 EUR 194.00 EUR
2.0 EUR 500.00 EUR
2.0 EUR 400.00 EUR
1.9 EUR 380.00 EUR
1.95 EUR 390.00 EUR
1.9 EUR 475.00 EUR
1.98 EUR 396.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.9536 EUR 2,735.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XETR


07.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: learnd SE
9, rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://learnd.co.uk/



 
End of News EQS News Service




102798  07.01.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu learnd SE Registered Shs -A-

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu learnd SE Registered Shs -A-

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

learnd SE Registered Shs -A- 2,94 64,25% learnd SE Registered Shs -A-

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag letztlich leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierten seitwärts. Der Dow legt am Donnerstag etwas zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen