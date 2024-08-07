EQS-DD: learnd SE: Josef Brunner, buy

07.08.2024 17:46:32

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.08.2024 / 17:46 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Josef
Last name(s): Brunner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
learnd SE

b) LEI
391200CLINOY60KP3T33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: LU2358378979

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
8.15 EUR 163.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.15 EUR 163.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA - REGULATED MARKET
MIC: XETA


Language: English
Company: learnd SE
5, Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://learnd.co.uk/



 
