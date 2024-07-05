EQS-DD: LEHNER INVESTMENTS AG: RIMIVY LTD, sell

05.07.2024 16:37:21

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name and legal form: RIMIVY LTD

2. Reason for the notification

Person closely associated with:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Thibaut
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

LEHNER INVESTMENTS AG

8945004P7OSYLT6FLD13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DA406

Disposal

Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0863 EUR 604500.00 EUR

Price Aggregated volume
0.0863 EUR 604500.0000 EUR

02/07/2024; UTC+2

Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: LEHNER INVESTMENTS AG
Virchowstraße 2
80805 München
Germany



 
