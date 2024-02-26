26.02.2024 11:53:53

EQS-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Susanne Welsch, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.02.2024 / 11:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Susanne
Last name(s): Welsch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Igor
Last name(s): Iraeta Munduate
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900DBX574P554QO57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006464506

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
14.60 EUR 5329.00 EUR
14.55 EUR 5659.95 EUR
14.50 EUR 725.00 EUR
14.65 EUR 29.30 EUR
14.80 EUR 2871.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.61 EUR 14614.45 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com



 
