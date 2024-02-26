EQS-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Susanne Welsch, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.02.2024 / 11:53 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Susanne Last name(s): Welsch





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Igor Last name(s): Iraeta Munduate Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900DBX574P554QO57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006464506





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



14.60 EUR 5329.00 EUR



14.55 EUR 5659.95 EUR



14.50 EUR 725.00 EUR



14.65 EUR 29.30 EUR



14.80 EUR 2871.20 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



14.61 EUR 14614.45 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

22/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





