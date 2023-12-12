EQS-DD: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, buy

12.12.2023 10:03:50

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.12.2023 / 10:02 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Kjell
Last name(s): Brolund-Spaether
Position: Medical Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Limes Schlosskliniken AG

b) LEI
391200Z8HTYQVFL9IB58 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
266.00 EUR 53200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
266.00 EUR 53200.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/12/2023; UTC+14

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XDUS


Language: English
Company: Limes Schlosskliniken AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26
50672 Köln
Germany



 
