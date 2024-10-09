EQS-DD: Mountain Alliance AG: Tiburon Unternehmensaufbau GmbH, buy

09.10.2024 11:50:15

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.10.2024 / 11:49 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Tiburon Unternehmensaufbau GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Wild
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mountain Alliance AG

b) LEI
391200XWTRFJ0JRKK852 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UK08

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
2.6000 EUR 712.4000 EUR
2.7000 EUR 610.2000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.6452 EUR 1322.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/10/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Theresienstraße 40
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de



 
