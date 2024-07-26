26.07.2024 15:30:19

EQS-DD: Mountain Alliance AG: Tiburon Unternehmensaufbau GmbH, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.07.2024 / 15:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Tiburon Unternehmensaufbau GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Wild
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mountain Alliance AG

b) LEI
391200XWTRFJ0JRKK852 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UK08

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
3.00 EUR 180000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.00 EUR 180000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Theresienstraße 40
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de



 
