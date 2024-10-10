EQS-DD: Nakiki SE: Wegerich UG, buy

10.10.2024 09:36:27

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.10.2024 / 09:36 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Wegerich UG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Wegerich
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nakiki SE

b) LEI
391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WNDL300

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.60 EUR 420000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.60 EUR 420000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/10/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Johnsallee 30
20148 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/



 
