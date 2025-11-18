EQS-News: Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit successfully supported SUSMATA with its contribution in kind capital increase and stock market listing

Neon Equity Aktie
Frankfurt, 18 November 2025 – DN Group AG, “Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit” (ISIN: DE000A3DW408), advised SUSMATA, a developer and producer of innovative, biodegradable materials made from plant waste, in preparing and executing its successful stock market listing. Among other things, Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit provided support for the contribution of SUSMATA AG into SUSMATA Holding AG as part of a contribution in kind capital increase in exchange for 40.0 million new shares of SUSMATA Holding. The transaction had a volume of 80.0 million euros. With the successful contribution, SUSMATA is now listed as SUSMATA Holding on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange’s open market (ISIN: DE000A3E5A18) through a reverse takeover.
As an innovative pioneer, SUSMATA develops, produces, and markets sustainable, biodegradable materials based on plant waste. SUSMATA’s material portfolio includes vegan leather alternatives. SUSMATA’s vegan leather product “Wastea,” for example, is made from tea residues, is completely plastic-free—unlike many other leather substitutes—and has an extremely positive ecological footprint. Its production emits nearly 100% less CO2 than the production of animal leather. Even compared to non-animal leather alternatives—such as vinyl—Wastea production emits almost 25 times less CO2. In addition, SUSMATA uses only a maximum of 4 liters of water per square meter of material. By comparison: animal leather production requires about 500 liters per square meter, and vinyl leather up to 20 liters per square meter.
SUSMATA develops and produces its materials using its own patented technology platform. SUSMATA’s products are primarily used in the fashion, interior design, and automotive sectors, with the range of applications continuously expanding. The international customer base already includes well-known fashion labels as well as renowned automotive manufacturers.
Due to the strong positive impact of SUSMATA’s business model on the environment and society, and its strong economic prospects, Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit participated in the company as part of the recent transactions. It currently holds a low single-digit percentage stake in SUSMATA Holding AG—with the option to further increase this stake. Prior to the investment, SUSMATA underwent Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit’s multi-stage, standardized impact investment process, as do all portfolio companies. With a clearly positive ESG score of +48 points, the result exceeded Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit’s investment threshold of 25 points by 92%. Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit plans to accompany SUSMATA’s future development as a shareholder and thereby participate in the positive prospects of its innovative business model.
About DN Deutsche Nachhaltigkeit
