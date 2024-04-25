25.04.2024 18:00:49

EQS-DD: NEON EQUITY AG: Herr Ole Nixdorff, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.04.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Herr
First name: Ole
Last name(s): Nixdorff

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NEON EQUITY AG

b) LEI
875500BCX9680695W636 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3DW408

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
3.00 EUR 16500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.0000 EUR 16500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


25.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com










Language: English
Company: NEON EQUITY AG
Mörfelder Landstraße 277
60598 Frankfurt
Germany



 
End of News EQS News Service




91151  25.04.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1889707&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Neon Equity AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Neon Equity AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Neon Equity AG 3,01 0,00% Neon Equity AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Quartalsberichten von Microsoft und Alphabet: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX geht leichter in das Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Handel endet mit Gewinnen
Trotz starker Vorgaben waren am heimische Aktienmarkt am Freitag Abschläge zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt setzten sich am Freitag die Bullen durch. Die Wall Street notierte deutlich höher. An den Aktienmärkten in Asien dominierten ebenfalls die Käufer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen