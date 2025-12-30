Pyrum Innovations Aktie

30.12.2025 22:01:04

EQS-DD: Pyrum Innovations AG: Kai Winkelmann, Share purchase from capital increase with subscription rights




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.12.2025 / 22:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Kai
Last name(s): Winkelmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Pyrum Innovations AG

b) LEI
39120067WWD5WF229E72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8

b) Nature of the transaction
Share purchase from capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
27.50 EUR 22,000.00 EUR
27.50 EUR 2,750.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
27.5000 EUR 24,750.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Internet: www.pyrum.net



 
End of News EQS News Service




102696  30.12.2025 CET/CEST





